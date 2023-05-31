Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 5.1% Higher

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.37. 505,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 929,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $926.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,403,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,403,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $738,600. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Stories

