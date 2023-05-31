UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading Down 1.5%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $205.36 and last traded at $205.36. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.59.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.59 and a 200-day moving average of $214.54.

Institutional Trading of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIHD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

