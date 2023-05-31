UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPO. TheStreet cut shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EXPO traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. 441,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,175. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

