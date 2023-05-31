Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,133. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

