United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,127 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.26% of United Bankshares worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at $978,871.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,650 shares of company stock worth $312,804. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

