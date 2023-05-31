United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 104,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,658. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CL King cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.