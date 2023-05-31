United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.3 %

URI traded down $7.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.54. 70,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.