United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC cut its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United States Steel Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

X traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. 4,168,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

