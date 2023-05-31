Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,723,000 after buying an additional 249,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 137,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,231,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,470. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.48%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Insider Activity at Uniti Group

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.