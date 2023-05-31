Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello Sells 36,939 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,019,841.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Unity Software

U has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

