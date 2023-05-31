Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 771,788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Universal Health Services worth $236,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,733,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UHS traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.62. The company had a trading volume of 168,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

