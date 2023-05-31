Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 3,761,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,120,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.
Specifically, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,091 shares of company stock worth $1,541,280 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.92.
Upstart Stock Down 6.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 73.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
