Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 3,761,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,120,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Specifically, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,091 shares of company stock worth $1,541,280 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.92.

Upstart Stock Down 6.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 73.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.