Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 2,057,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,531,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $972.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Abraham bought 38,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 124,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 466,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 103,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

