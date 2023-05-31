Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Announces GBX 2.15 Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UEM opened at GBX 221.78 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of £448.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.45 and a beta of 0.59. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 197.50 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($2.83). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.27.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 2,928 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £6,295.20 ($7,779.54). Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.