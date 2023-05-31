V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.23

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 356688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

