Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Valvoline worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after acquiring an additional 151,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 2,327,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,968,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. 285,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,585. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

