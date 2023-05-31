Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $529,864,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,359,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,083,000 after buying an additional 1,226,894 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,523,000 after buying an additional 384,681 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

