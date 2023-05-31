Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Increased by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.76. The company had a trading volume of 200,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,249. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.