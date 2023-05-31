Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.9% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,058,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,883,000 after buying an additional 919,705 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VOO stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.94 and its 200-day moving average is $368.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $291.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

