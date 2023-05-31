Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 978,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 748% from the previous session’s volume of 115,283 shares.The stock last traded at $84.66 and had previously closed at $86.06.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

