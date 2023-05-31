Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $26,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.56 and a 200-day moving average of $290.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.71.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.