Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 15,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,930 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.9% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.15% of Autodesk worth $62,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.12. 1,012,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,776. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.99 and a 200 day moving average of $201.22.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

