Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 20,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

NYSE MA traded down $5.00 on Wednesday, reaching $362.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

