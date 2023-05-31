Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $15.55 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. 2,417,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

