Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $52.66 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 739,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 360,487 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $52,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. 12,869,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,346,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

