Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $11.17 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after acquiring an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after buying an additional 278,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.