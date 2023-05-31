Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $12.98 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,983,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

