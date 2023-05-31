Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $324.36 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,558,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,358,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 1.34% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,782,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,788,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.