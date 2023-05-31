Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 20,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,072 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,828. The company has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.63. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

