Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $34,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,037 shares of company stock worth $4,163,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS traded down $12.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,855. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.31 and a 200-day moving average of $357.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

