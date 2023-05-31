Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,712 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,325,000 after buying an additional 141,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

NYSE A traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,791. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.50. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

