Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 10,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after acquiring an additional 223,509 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,698,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 769,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 86,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,209. The company has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.75. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

