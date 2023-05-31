Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 34,000 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH traded down $8.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.87. 564,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

