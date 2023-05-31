Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.12-$1.13 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.03. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.09.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

