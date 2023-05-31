Verdad Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Verdad Advisers LP lowered its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. AdvanSix accounts for 1.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned 0.09% of AdvanSix worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 62,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 1,257.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 508,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $109,830. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,915. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

