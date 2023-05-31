Verdad Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 448,156 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 448,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Oscar Health makes up 1.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 130,207 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,974,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Oscar Health by 121.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,690,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 927,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

OSCR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 489,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $524,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,360 shares of company stock valued at $786,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

