Verdad Advisers LP Sells 35,452 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,452 shares during the quarter. Security National Financial makes up approximately 0.6% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.37% of Security National Financial worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Security National Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNFCA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,182. Security National Financial Co. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

