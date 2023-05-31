Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 528.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,084 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,380,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,512,147,000 after buying an additional 1,984,077 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,011,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.