Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

VTNR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

VTNR opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,001. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 433,583 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 167,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 44,426 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

