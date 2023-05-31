Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of VSCO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,324. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after buying an additional 1,036,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $23,354,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $23,634,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

