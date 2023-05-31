VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.89

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.89 and last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 12061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,359.39%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDC. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $2,921,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 647,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 239,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.