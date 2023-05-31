VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.89

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.89 and last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 12061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.64 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,359.39%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.