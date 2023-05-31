Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 5.1%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 1,315,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,120,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vipshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

