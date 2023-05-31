Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of AIO opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

