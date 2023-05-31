Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:ACV opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)
- Can the Dow’s 2023 Runaway Winners Keep Running?
- KLA Shares Soars As Chip Equipment Makers Surge 21% In May
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.