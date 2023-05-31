Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:ACV opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

