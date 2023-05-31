Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 249,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,448. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

