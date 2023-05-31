Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 45,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Visa by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 274,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.90. 5,262,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.40. The firm has a market cap of $411.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.