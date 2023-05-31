Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 115 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.29) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 114.50 ($1.41).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down GBX 1.37 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 76.38 ($0.94). The stock had a trading volume of 375,986,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,168,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 212.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 74.38 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.04 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

