Vuzix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,145 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 382% compared to the average volume of 1,067 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 1,554.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth $52,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vuzix Price Performance
Shares of VUZI stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 1,184,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,408. The company has a market capitalization of $315.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.95. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.
Vuzix Company Profile
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
See Also
