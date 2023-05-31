Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,391,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,963,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,347,558. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $154.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

