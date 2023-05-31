Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Down 6.6%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.78. 289,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,067,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Warby Parker Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

